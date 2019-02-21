|
|
|
WILLS John Of Portchester,
passed away peacefully on
23rd January 2019.
Loving Brother, Dad, Grandpa & friend, he will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 1st March 2019 at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church, Fareham.
A reception to celebrate Dad's life will be held at Portchester Sailing Club from 1pm. Family flowers only but donations to the Jubilee Sailing Trust, RNLI, or The Stroke Association, would be much appreciated c/o
M Coghlan Funeral Directors Ltd, Westbury Road, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU. Tel 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More