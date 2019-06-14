|
|
|
WETHERILL John Arthur Sadly passed away
on 2nd June 2019
aged 93 years.
Funeral service to be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium,
on Friday 28th June at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be most welcome.
Donations via cheque, made payable
to the charity can be sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU or online by visiting John's tribute page at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 14, 2019
