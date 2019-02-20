Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30
Portchester Crematorium
John Walsh Notice
WALSH John "Jack" In loving memory of a wonderful husband, brother, dad,
grandad and great grandad, who passed away on 12.02.19,
aged 84 years.
Our loss is Heaven's gain,
a witty caring man for who
nothing was ever too much trouble.
You will be greatly missed by us all,
Beryl, Pete, Claire, Eileen and families.
Funeral to be held at
Portchester Crematorium,
Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 10.30am. Flowers or donations, cheques made payable to Marie Curie c/o Ruby Funerals, 2 Stoke Parade, Gosport, PO12 1QE, 023 92501128.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 20, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.