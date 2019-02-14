Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:30
Woking Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Skelsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Skelsey

Notice Condolences

John Skelsey Notice
SKELSEY John Edward
"Ted" Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 1 st January 2019
at St Peters Hospital, Chertsey
aged 66 years. John will be
missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues.
The Funeral Service is to be held at
Woking Crematorium on Thursday 21 st February 2019 at 12.30pm. Family
flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Cancer Research UK and
sent with a covering letter c/o
Alan Greenwood & Sons Funeral Directors, 1, Anchor Hill, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey. GU21 2HL or via
www.alangreenwoodfunerals.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.