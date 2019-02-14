|
|
|
SKELSEY John Edward
"Ted" Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 1 st January 2019
at St Peters Hospital, Chertsey
aged 66 years. John will be
missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues.
The Funeral Service is to be held at
Woking Crematorium on Thursday 21 st February 2019 at 12.30pm. Family
flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Cancer Research UK and
sent with a covering letter c/o
Alan Greenwood & Sons Funeral Directors, 1, Anchor Hill, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey. GU21 2HL or via
www.alangreenwoodfunerals.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More