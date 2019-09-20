|
RUDD John Sadly passed away on
6th September 2019 aged 61 years.
A service in celebration of John's life will take place at
Portchester Crematorium on Friday 27th September 2019 at 2:30pm
All who knew John are
very welcome to attend.
Flowers will be gratefully received
and can be send to:
The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsons.net
Loving you always forgetting
you never love Tina xx
Remembering a dear son in law,
will be sadly missed by Diane,
Doug and Family xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 20, 2019