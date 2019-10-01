|
NORTHOVER John Charles William Sadly passed away at Rowan's Hospice on 1st September, aged 90 years.
Much beloved by all his
family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Gosport on
Tuesday 22nd October at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or cheques made payable to Rowan's Hospice c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, 147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE.
(023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 1, 2019