Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
09:45
Portchester Crematorium
John Mountain Notice
Mountain John Edward Passed away peacefully on
12th February aged 89.
Much loved husband of
Marie Elizabeth Mountain.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 9.45am.
Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations payable by cheque to The Rowans Hospice
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 Tangier Road, Copnor,
PO3 6JH Telephone 02392698362
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 16, 2019
