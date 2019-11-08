|
Moore John Passed away peacefully on
1st November 2019 aged 75 years.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 15th November 2019 at 12:00pm.
Following the service, the family invite you to join them in remembering John at Moneyfields sports and social club, Baffins, Portsmouth, PO3 6LA.
Family flowers only, donations if desired can be made by cheque payable to St Ronans Care Home and can be sent c\o A G Stapleford & Sons
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth
PO2 7JN Tel: 02392 671 444
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 8, 2019