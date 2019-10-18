|
|
|
MAINWARING John Retired General Practitioner.
Beloved and loving husband of Marian, father of Frances and Clare and grandfather of Hannah and Adam.
Died 6th October 2019 aged 88.
Funeral on Wednesday 23rd October at
2pm, at Church of the Resurrection,
Drayton, Portsmouth, PO6 2AP.
All who knew John are welcome.
No flowers please, but donations in John's memory to Salvation Army
if desired c/o Drayton funeralcare,
252 Havant Rd, Drayton Portsmouth, PO6 1PA Telephone 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 18, 2019