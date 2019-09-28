Home

Lockyer John 'Jack' Passed away at home on
22nd September aged 78 years.

Our Jack
Our hearts are broken and the
pain is unbearable.
This day has come too soon.
Time to say goodbye. Our Husband,
Dad and Grandad. Always and forever,
your loving family xxxx

A service in celebration of Jack's life
will be held on Friday 11th October,
1:00pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Jack are very welcome
to attend. Flowers welcome or any
Enquiries to The Searson Family Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 28, 2019
