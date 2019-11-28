Home

LAVERY John Passed away peacefully at
Prinsted Care Home, Emsworth on 10th November 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad and Uncle.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 2nd December 2019 in
The Oaks Crematorium,
Havant at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only and donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to PSPA and sent c/o
Carrells Funeral Service, 4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 28, 2019
