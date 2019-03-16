Services Funeral service 15:30 Portchester Crematorium Resources More Obituaries for John Kimber Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Kimber

Notice Condolences KIMBER John (Jack) Sadly passed away on 4th March 2019

aged 76 years.

Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium

on Friday 22nd March at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only but donations if desired for Guide Dogs For The Blind may be sent

c/o Barrells Funeral Directors

245 Fratton Road Portsmouth PO1 5PA.



HUSBAND

Having you was easy.

Losing you so suddenly is so hard.

But when I am lost

I will ask you what shall I do.

We were together for 61 years and the answer will always come through.

Loving you always, regretting you never.

Wife Betty



..................................................................



DAD

We didn't need many words.

We don't now.

We just knew.

You were there, like a rock,

for every minute of every day

for me and your family.

Loyalty, support, love and care.

We treasure every single moment

and will carry your spirit in

all our hearts forever.

May God rest your soul.

Son Dean.



................................................................



KIMBER John (Jack)

Death leaves a heartache

no-one can heal.

Love leaves a memory no-one can steal.

A good heart has stopped beating ...

Miss you forever and love you always.

Your daughter-in-law Clare.

Who will be my taste tester now? Xx



......................................................



KIMBER John (Jack)

Your life was a blessing,

your memory a treasure,

you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure ...

Will miss 'The Beast'

at the bottom of the garden.....

Lots of love Liam, Maddie,

Abbie, Owen & Callum xxxxx

Will miss your Thursday treats ...

Frank & Bruce xx

Rest in peace Grandad Jack.



.........................................................



BROTHER IN LAW

Remembering the good times.

Will be sadly missed.

Brother in law John.



.........................................................



KIMBER Jack

A much loved and treasured

brother in law to Malc & Sue,

uncle to Darren and Nicola,

Lee and Vicky,

great uncle to Jasmin,

Jack, Luke and Keira.

Will be sadly missed but we will all

