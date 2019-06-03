|
|
|
JONES John In loving memory of
my darling husband John.
In my heart, you will always stay loved and remembered every day.
I will miss you so very much,
till we meet again.
Your broken hearted wife Joy xx
"Loves you babe"
In loving memory of
my beloved Dad.
You were an inspiration to me, providing guidance,
support but most of all unconditional love throughout my life.
You are at peace now, no more pain. You will remain in our hearts always. Never forgotten
Your loving daughter Heather
and son in law David xxx
A loving Grandad and Great Grandad. You fought bravely for so long but now you can finally stop fighting and
rest peacefully.
You will be missed greatly by us all.
Love you always, Hazel, Dan,
Jack and Thomas xxx
My lovely Grandad.
I will treasure the time we spent together, memories of you will always make me smile. I will miss you so much. Goodnight, sleep tight.
Love you forever.
Matthew xxx
Dad,
To hear your voice,
To see you smile,
To sit and talk with you a while,
To be together in the same old way,
Would be our greatest wish today.
Rest now Dearest Dad, loved always,
forever in our hearts.
Lynn and Pete xxx
Passed away Saturday 25th May
at QA Hospital.
He will be sadly missed by
all his loving family.
Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium
Monday 10th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only donations if so desired cheques made payable to
The Rowans Hospice c/o
Ruby Funerals,
2 Stoke Parade, Gosport PO12 1QE
023 9250112
Published in Portsmouth News on June 3, 2019
