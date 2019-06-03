JONES John In loving memory of

my darling husband John.

In my heart, you will always stay loved and remembered every day.

I will miss you so very much,

till we meet again.

Your broken hearted wife Joy xx

"Loves you babe"



In loving memory of

my beloved Dad.

You were an inspiration to me, providing guidance,

support but most of all unconditional love throughout my life.

You are at peace now, no more pain. You will remain in our hearts always. Never forgotten

Your loving daughter Heather

and son in law David xxx



A loving Grandad and Great Grandad. You fought bravely for so long but now you can finally stop fighting and

rest peacefully.

You will be missed greatly by us all.

Love you always, Hazel, Dan,

Jack and Thomas xxx



My lovely Grandad.

I will treasure the time we spent together, memories of you will always make me smile. I will miss you so much. Goodnight, sleep tight.

Love you forever.

Matthew xxx



Dad,

To hear your voice,

To see you smile,

To sit and talk with you a while,

To be together in the same old way,

Would be our greatest wish today.

Rest now Dearest Dad, loved always,

forever in our hearts.

Lynn and Pete xxx



Passed away Saturday 25th May

at QA Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by

all his loving family.

Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium

Monday 10th June at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only donations if so desired cheques made payable to

The Rowans Hospice c/o

Ruby Funerals,

2 Stoke Parade, Gosport PO12 1QE

