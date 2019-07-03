Home

JAMES John Dennis Ernest Retired postman of Waterlooville.
Widower of Sybil 'Tibby'
who sadly passed away suddenly in Green Meadows on the
28th June 2019, aged 89 years

Much loved father of Lisa, Simon, Andrew, Carol and the late Kim
who will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 19th July 2019 at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
at 3.15pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations for Dementia UK
may be made by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to

South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2019
