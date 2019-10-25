Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
14:00
St Thomas's Cathedral
High Street
Old Portsmouth
View Map
Notice Condolences

John Hewett Notice
Hewett John Edward Sadly passed away on Thursday 10th October 2019
at home.
Funeral service to be held at
St Thomas's Cathedral
High Street, Old Portsmouth on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 2pm followed by a burial at Milton Cemetery.
All family and friends welcome.
Flowers may be sent to
Barrells Funeral Directors
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth.

In Loving Memory of my dear Husband John,
Peace at last from the horrible illness you suffered with great dignity,
Strong till the end,
Will love and miss you forever,
Rest peacefully,
Until we meet again
Your loving wife
Dot xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 25, 2019
