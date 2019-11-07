Home

Harvey John Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th October, aged 67 years.
A service in celebration of John's life will be held on Friday 15th November, 10.30am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew John are very welcome to attend. Flowers welcome or donations, if preferred, are being gratefully received for 'Cancer Research UK', and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG (023) 92 665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 7, 2019
