John Grainger

John Grainger Notice
GRAINGER John 'Jack' Passed away on
Monday 17th June, aged 84.

He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Monday 5th August 2019 at 1pm.

Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
The Royal British Legion
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
224 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, Havant,
PO9 5BQ. Telephone: 023 92 48 44 99
Published in Portsmouth News on July 13, 2019
