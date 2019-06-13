|
|
|
Dominy John Henry Sadly passed away on
2nd June 2019, aged 81 years.
Join us in celebrating his life at
Cowplain Evangelistic Church
on Friday 5th July at 2pm.
Family only flowers please, but donations to The Rowans Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Donations can be made via cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville
PO7 7DU or online at www.funeralcare.co.uk
by visiting his tribute page.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 13, 2019
