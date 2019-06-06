Home

BURROW John Panchen Passed away peacefully in
Queen Alexandra Hospital, on Wednesday 22nd May, aged 89 years.
John will be very sadly missed
by his loving family.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 14th June in Portchester Crematorium at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to Dementia UK and sent to C/o A G Stapleford & Sons,
10 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ.
Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2019
