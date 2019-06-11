|
|
|
BURLING John Much loved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on
30th May 2019.
Sadly missed by his children Karen, Christine Peter, Lesley, their husbands, partners and his grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
on Friday 21st June at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be given in John's memory to Great Ormond Street Hospital, c/o Grady's Family Funeral Directors, 23 Mengham Road, Hayling Island, Hants, PO11 9BG.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 11, 2019
Read More