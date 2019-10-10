|
|
|
Booth John Alfred
MBE
(previously of Heath Road North) Retired Maintenance Manager at Vosper Thornycroft Woolston.
Passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday 28th September 2019,
aged 86 years. Much loved father of Peter, reunited with his beloved wife Phyllis. Liked and loved by many.
Funeral to be held on
Wednesday 16th October 2019
at 1pm at Wessex Vale Crematorium,
Bubb Lane, West End, SO30 2HL.
Family flowers only, donations in John's memory to Rosewood Care Home via Jonathan Terry Funeral Directors,
101 Peartree Avenue, Bitterne, Southampton, SO19 7JJ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 10, 2019