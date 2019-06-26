Home

Carrells Funeral Service
4 Town Hall Road
Havant, Hampshire PO9 1AN
023 9298 7893
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
14:00
St John the Baptist Church
Rowlands Castle
View Map
Joe Jacobs

Notice Condolences

Joe Jacobs Notice
JACOBS Joe Passed away on 10th June 2019,
aged 97 years.

Loving and much loved Husband of Pam for 72 years.
Dearly loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 2.00pm in St John the Baptist Church,
Rowlands Castle.

No flowers by request but donations
if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to
The British Heart Foundation
and sent C/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant,
Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on June 26, 2019
