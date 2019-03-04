Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:45
St James' Church
Emsworth
View Map
Committal
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
13:45
The Oaks
Havant
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Richardson

Notice Condolences

Joan Richardson Notice
Richardson Joan
(nee Shepherd) Beloved Sister and Auntie

God saw you were getting tired,
a cure was not to be,
so He put His arms around you
and whispered come to me.
With tearful eyes we watched you
and saw you pass away,
although we love you dearly,
we could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
hardworking hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Love Chris, Den, Paula, Mandy, Derek, Great Nieces and Nephews.
x x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.