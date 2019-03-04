|
|
|
Richardson Joan
(nee Shepherd) Beloved Sister and Auntie
God saw you were getting tired,
a cure was not to be,
so He put His arms around you
and whispered come to me.
With tearful eyes we watched you
and saw you pass away,
although we love you dearly,
we could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
hardworking hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Love Chris, Den, Paula, Mandy, Derek, Great Nieces and Nephews.
x x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More