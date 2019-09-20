|
|
|
Morris Joan (80) Passed away 4th September at
Queen Alexandra Hospital Portsmouth.
Joan is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband Pryce, her children Malcolm, Karen, Simon,
Debby and Graeme, their partners Kaye, Colin, Jenny, Stephen and Chantelle and all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Joan was a lifelong Pompey fan.
Joan has asked that flowers only from immediate family.
Donations to R.N.L.I
Informal attire of your choice for mourners.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 20, 2019