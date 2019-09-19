Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00
Corpus Christi Church
Portsmouth
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
Joan Foley Notice
FOLEY Joan Ann Sadly passed away on 5th September,
aged 90, at Carleen Nursing Home.
Much loved Wife, Mum, Sister,
Auntie and Grandma.
Always in our hearts -
we will all miss you so much.
Love always, Caroline, Chris, Michael,
Mary and all the family. Xxx
A service in celebration of Joan's life will be held at Corpus Christi Church, Portsmouth at 12.00 pm, on
25th September, followed by cremation at Portchester Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Floral tributes welcome, please send c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, Lawnswood, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA
by 24th September.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 19, 2019
