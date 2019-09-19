|
FOLEY Joan Ann Sadly passed away on 5th September,
aged 90, at Carleen Nursing Home.
Much loved Wife, Mum, Sister,
Auntie and Grandma.
Always in our hearts -
we will all miss you so much.
Love always, Caroline, Chris, Michael,
Mary and all the family. Xxx
A service in celebration of Joan's life will be held at Corpus Christi Church, Portsmouth at 12.00 pm, on
25th September, followed by cremation at Portchester Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Floral tributes welcome, please send c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, Lawnswood, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA
by 24th September.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 19, 2019