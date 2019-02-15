Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30
Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Ferguson

Notice Condolences

Joan Ferguson Notice
Ferguson Joan Passed away peacefully at The Rowans Portsmouth, 5th February 2019, aged 80. Much loved and greatly missed by family and friends.

A service in celebration of Joan's life will be held on Friday 1st March, 10.30am at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made by cheque to The Rowans c/o Barrells Ltd, "Lawnswood"
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5PA. 023 9281 4831
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.