Ferguson Joan Passed away peacefully at The Rowans Portsmouth, 5th February 2019, aged 80. Much loved and greatly missed by family and friends.
A service in celebration of Joan's life will be held on Friday 1st March, 10.30am at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made by cheque to The Rowans c/o Barrells Ltd, "Lawnswood"
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5PA. 023 9281 4831
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 15, 2019
