DUGAN Joan Margaret Passed peacefully away
on 17th September 2019,
aged 98 years.
Much loved Mother and Wife of Fred. She will be sadly missed by Brian, Shirley, Graham, John and Michael.
Funeral will be held
Monday 7th October at
Portchester Crematorium
at 12.00. Flowers welcome.
Donations to British Heart Foundation may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Road,
Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711
www.coghlan.net or online at www.joan-dugan.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 26, 2019