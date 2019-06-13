|
|
|
Clements Joan Barbara Passed away peacefully
on 2nd June 2019 at
Prinsted Care Home, aged 92 years.
Will be sadly missed by daughters
Linda & Lesley, son Michael,
son in law John, all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Monday 24th June at 11.15am.
Flowers or donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation
may be sent
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors
380 London Road, Waterlooville
PO7 7TA.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 13, 2019
