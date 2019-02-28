|
|
|
BROWNING Jimmy R.I.P.
A wonderful Son-in-law,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Sadly passed away
after a long illness!
Your were a fighter to the end and
Your cheeky smiles and
ways will be missed forever !
You are now at peace
and finally reunited with your
One and only true love,
Your wife Christelle !
Keep smiling in heaven
big gentle giant !
You will always be in
our hearts and mind !
Love from
your mother in law Margaret,
Martin, Vicky, Kayti, Tommy, Luci,
Kenny, Ollie, Lauren, Rebecca
and families X X X X
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More