BROWNING Jimmy R.I.P.

A wonderful Son-in-law,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.

Sadly passed away
after a long illness!

Your were a fighter to the end and
Your cheeky smiles and
ways will be missed forever !
You are now at peace
and finally reunited with your
One and only true love,
Your wife Christelle !
Keep smiling in heaven
big gentle giant !
You will always be in
our hearts and mind !

Love from
your mother in law Margaret,
Martin, Vicky, Kayti, Tommy, Luci,
Kenny, Ollie, Lauren, Rebecca
and families X X X X
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2019
