POLLINGER Jim Passed away suddenly at home on
16th September 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband to the late Rose
and a beloved dad and granddad,
who will be very sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church Newtown on Wednesday 9th October at 11.00 am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o Nigel Chamberlain & Partners, Victoria Road, Bishops Waltham,
SO32 1DJ, 01489 892640 or online at www.ncpbw.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 19, 2019