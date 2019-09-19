Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Pollinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Pollinger

Notice Condolences

Jim Pollinger Notice
POLLINGER Jim Passed away suddenly at home on
16th September 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband to the late Rose
and a beloved dad and granddad,
who will be very sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church Newtown on Wednesday 9th October at 11.00 am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o Nigel Chamberlain & Partners, Victoria Road, Bishops Waltham,
SO32 1DJ, 01489 892640 or online at www.ncpbw.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.