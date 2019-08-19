|
|
|
Storey Jill Patricia Anne
nee Harries-Harris
(Previously Carter) Sadly died peacefully after a
short illness bravely borne at
Beechcroft Green Nursing Home
on Friday 9th August 2019.
Very much loved wife of John,
Mum to Alison and Christopher,
Nan to Katy and Freddie and
Step-Mum to Leslie and Hazel.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 27th August 2019 at
1.45pm at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel.
Please dress smart and happy.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Harbour Cancer Support can be sent to Julie Barber F.D
Solent Funeral Services,
109 Stoke Road, Gosport. PO12 1LR.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 19, 2019