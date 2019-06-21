|
HURT Jessie Mary In loving memory of my mother who passed away on 1st June 2019, aged 97. She will be sadly missed by Valerie, Julie, Claire and Emma.
The funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 28th June 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK
and these may be sent c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ.
Tel no 023 9238 4455.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 21, 2019
