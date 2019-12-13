Home

BAKER Jennifer Passed away peacefully at home on
6th December 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Mel, much loved mother of Paul, wife Julie, Vanessa, partner Jonathan, Nicola, Allison, husband Thomas, loving Nanny to Joshua, Silas and Wendell.
Funeral Service to be held on
Friday 27th December 2019,
in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant,
at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to
Macmillan Cancer Support or
Rowans Hospice, and can be sent
c/o W. Wraight & Son, The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire,
PO10 7EG
Tel no. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 13, 2019
