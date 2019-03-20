Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
13:00
Portchester Crematorium
Jeannette FREAKE

Jeannette Beatrice Kathleen Freake
Freake Jeannette Beatrice Kathleen It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Jean - wife of Lenny, passed away 10th March 2019, aged 80 years.

A treasured wife, beloved and proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend,
who will be so sadly missed and forever in our hearts XXX.

Jean's funeral is to take place on Wednesday 10th April, 1.00pm at Portchester Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to Co-operative Funeralcare, 157 Fratton Road, PO1 5ER.
Donations if preferred to Macmillan Cancer Research via website
jeanette-freake.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2019
