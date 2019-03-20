|
|
|
Freake Jeannette Beatrice Kathleen It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Jean - wife of Lenny, passed away 10th March 2019, aged 80 years.
A treasured wife, beloved and proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend,
who will be so sadly missed and forever in our hearts XXX.
Jean's funeral is to take place on Wednesday 10th April, 1.00pm at Portchester Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to Co-operative Funeralcare, 157 Fratton Road, PO1 5ER.
Donations if preferred to Macmillan Cancer Research via website
jeanette-freake.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2019
