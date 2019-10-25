Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
13:00
Portchester Crematorium
Martin Jeanette
"Jean" Passed away peacefully on
9th October 2019, aged 77 years.
Funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 15th November 2019
at 13.00 pm.
Family flowers only please or
donations, if desired, by cheque made payable to Cancer Research U.K.
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5ER.

A deeply beloved wife of 30 years to John. You will be always loved and always missed.
Your John x x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 25, 2019
