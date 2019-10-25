|
|
|
Martin Jeanette
"Jean" Passed away peacefully on
9th October 2019, aged 77 years.
Funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 15th November 2019
at 13.00 pm.
Family flowers only please or
donations, if desired, by cheque made payable to Cancer Research U.K.
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5ER.
A deeply beloved wife of 30 years to John. You will be always loved and always missed.
Your John x x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 25, 2019