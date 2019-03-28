Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00
St Thomas Church
Bedhampton
Jeanette Littlemore Notice
Littlemore Jeanette Ethel Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 18th March, aged 92 years.
A service in celebration of Jeanette's life will be held on Thursday 4th April, 10.00am at St Thomas Church, Bedhampton to be followed by burial
at Hulbert Road Cemetery.
All who knew Jeanette are
very welcome to attend.
Flowers welcome although donations, if preferred are being gratefully received for 'The Donkey Sanctuary',
and can be sent to The Searson Family
Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 28, 2019
