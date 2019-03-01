Home

Taylor & Wallis
125-127 West Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UF
02392 378824
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:15
Portchester Crematorium
Jean Wilkins Notice
WILKINS Jean
(nee Grist) Sadly passed away after
a short illness on Monday
25th January 2019, aged 80.
Will be greatly missed by her husband Bob, her daughters Jacqueline and Jennifer and granddaughters
Sarah-Jane and Rebecca.

Service to be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March at 12.15 pm.
Family Flowers only but donations if desired to Rowans Hospice, c/o
Taylor & Wallis, 125-127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, PO16 9UF
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 1, 2019
