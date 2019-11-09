|
SCHLICK Jean Passed away peacefully on
7th November 2019 aged 94 years. Much loved mum of Rob, beloved knit nan and great knit nan.
Sadly missed by all her family
and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 18th November at 11:45 am. Family flowers only please, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 9, 2019