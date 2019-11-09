Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:45
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Schlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Schlick

Notice Condolences

Jean Schlick Notice
SCHLICK Jean Passed away peacefully on
7th November 2019 aged 94 years. Much loved mum of Rob, beloved knit nan and great knit nan.
Sadly missed by all her family
and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 18th November at 11:45 am. Family flowers only please, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -