Jean Rowntree

Jean Rowntree Notice
ROWNTREE Jean Passed away at home on
27th September, aged 79 years.

A service in celebration of Jean's life will be held on Wednesday 16th October, 10.15am at
Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Jean are
very welcome to attend.
No flowers by request although donations are being gratefully received for the benefit of 'Portsmouth Hospitals Charity' c/o The Searson Family, Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 7, 2019
