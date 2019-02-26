Houghton Jean Just as the day was dawning Mum

Events were taking place

Above the angels gathered

Not another day they'd wait.

Heaven has its pathway

Onto the path you stepped

Up towards the pearly gates where

Dad he awaits.

God has another angel

How I wish it wasn't so

Today and ever after how we really

miss you so

Over years you were there for us,

Never ever let us down, never shouted,

cursed or smacked us.



Made us feel liked we belonged.

U never were a talker,

well not until near the end.

Many actions showed you loved us.



Mum we will miss you so so much.

From your loving daughters and families. Angie, Lee, Kyle, Michelle, Josh, Sophia, Olivia, Terri and Vivian, Rachel and Geoff XX.



Funeral service Portchester Crematorium, Monday 11th March, 10.15am. Flowers to Co-operative, Funeral Directors, Waterlooville. Donations if preferred to F4 Stroke Ward, QA or Macmillan Nurses. Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More