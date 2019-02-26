Home

Jean Houghton Notice
Houghton Jean Just as the day was dawning Mum
Events were taking place
Above the angels gathered
Not another day they'd wait.
Heaven has its pathway
Onto the path you stepped
Up towards the pearly gates where
Dad he awaits.
God has another angel
How I wish it wasn't so
Today and ever after how we really
miss you so
Over years you were there for us,
Never ever let us down, never shouted,
cursed or smacked us.

Made us feel liked we belonged.
U never were a talker,
well not until near the end.
Many actions showed you loved us.

Mum we will miss you so so much.
From your loving daughters and families. Angie, Lee, Kyle, Michelle, Josh, Sophia, Olivia, Terri and Vivian, Rachel and Geoff XX.

Funeral service Portchester Crematorium, Monday 11th March, 10.15am. Flowers to Co-operative, Funeral Directors, Waterlooville. Donations if preferred to F4 Stroke Ward, QA or Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 26, 2019
