HORTEN Jean
Sylvia Grace Passed away peacefully at Hamilton House on 19th July 2019, aged 97 years.
Jean will be very sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 15th August 2019 in Portchester Crematorium at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired can be made
by cheque, payable to the
'Stroke Association' and sent c/o
A.G. Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 8, 2019