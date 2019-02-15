|
BOWEN Jean Margaret Passed away, aged 81 years, on Thursday 7th February 2019.
At peace now following a long illness.
As a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother she will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
on Thursday 14th March at 1.00pm.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, by cheque and payable to The Rowan's Hospice can be sent
c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare,
224 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park,
PO9 5BQ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 15, 2019
