EMERY JAYNE It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Jayne,
wife of Malcolm, passed away on
2nd March 2019.
A much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt & Friend who will be so sadly missed.
Jayne's funeral is to take place on Wednesday 27th March 11.30 at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent c/o
Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302 -304 Main Road,
Southbourne PO10 8JL
Donations if preferred via website jayne-emery.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 13, 2019
