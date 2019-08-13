Home

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30
The Oaks Crematorium
Hammal Mrs Janice May Passed away peacefully at
The Rowan's Hospice on Friday
2nd August 2019, aged 68 years.
Much loved wife and mother.
She will be sadly missed by her
family and many friends.
The funeral Service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, on Tuesday
27th August at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or a cheque made payable to The Rowan's Hospice c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 131 Eastney Road, Eastney, PO4 8DZ Tel: 02392 873218.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 13, 2019
