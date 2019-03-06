|
|
|
FITZGIBBON Janet Ivy Margaret In loving memory of a dear
Wife, Mother and Grandmother,
who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on
20th February 2019, aged 78 years.
Janet will be very sadly missed by
her loving family and many friends.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday 13th March 2019
in St Joseph's Church, West Street, Havant at 11.00am, followed
by a private committal in
Warblington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Cancer Research UK and sent C/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN. Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More