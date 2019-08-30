Home

M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
Janet Buchanan


1940 - 2019
Janet Buchanan Notice
BUCHANAN (Née Woodland)
Janet Maureen 1940-2019
Sadly passed away on
18th August.
Loving mother to Robert, Rachael & Richard, and grandma to Tabitha & Talulla. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Sleep peacefully our beautiful, dearest Mother.
Funeral Service at 10.30am on
Tuesday 10th September at
St John's Church, Locks Heath.
Burial at 1pm at Warblington Cemetery, for those wishing to attend.
Flowers or donations gratefully received for Cancer Research UK
@ www.coghlan.net (funeral notices)
Or c/o M Coghlan's Ltd
Westbury Rd
Fareham
PO16 7XU
Tel 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 30, 2019
