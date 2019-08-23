Home

James Wright Notice
WRIGHT James Stanley Passed away peacefully at Hamilton House Care Home, on 14 th August 2019,
aged 93 years.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family and the friends made during
his long and happy life.

Funeral service will be held on
Friday 6th September 2019 in
St Andrews Church, Farlington
at 1.00 pm.

Family flowers only please and donations if desired,
can be made by cheque, payable to
The Alzheimer's Society and sent
c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant,
Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 02392 486183
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 23, 2019
